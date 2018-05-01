Michigan's 'Missing Persons Day' set for May 5

Michigan State Police (MSP), Detroit Police Department, Livonia Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) are teaming up to resolve missing person cases.

Related: Metro Detroit woman credits Missing Persons Day event for saving daughter from sex trafficking

Where: Madonna University - Franciscan Center, Livonia, MI

When: Saturday, May 5, 2018, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Who Should Attend:

Families and friends affected by the mysterious disappearance of a loved one and the communities and organizations that assist to bring them home.

What the Day Will Include:

This event is a campaign to raise awareness of the issues and impacts surrounding missing persons in the state of Michigan. Families and friends affected by the unexplained and unresolved disappearance of a loved one will be recognized on this day. Officers will take tips on old cases and information on any new cases reported at the event. Local law enforcement will be on hand to answer the community's questions and concerns. Child ID kits will also be given out.

A private roundtable discussion will be held from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. for family members with a missing loved one. Space is limited, please RSVP to reserve your seat.

What to Bring:

Families of missing persons are encouraged to bring at least two biological relatives (for family reference samples) of the missing loved one and any police reports, x-rays or other identifying documents to update law enforcement digital databases. Families and friends should feel free to wear memorial T-shirts, bring posters and any literature to display and commemorate their missing loved one.

Registration:

Contact D/Sgt. Sarah Krebs at 313-215-0675 or krebss@michigan.gov. Family members of missing people should pre-register to ensure their loved one is commemorated.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.