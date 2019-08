DETROIT - A 10-year-old girl who ran off after getting into an argument Saturday afternoon has been found safe, police said.

According to authorities Sherita Strickland was last seen in the 21700 block of Grand River Avenue. Her mother said she ran off after getting into an arguement with another relative.

Strickland is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue dress and yellow shoes.

