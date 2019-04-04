Missing 14-year-old Detroit girl was last seen Tuesday night

DETROIT - Detroit police are requesting help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Lanique Johnson was last seen Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Woodbine Street. Police said it was reported that this is the first time she has gone missing.

Johnson is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has dark brown hair with two puff pigtails, brown eyes and a scar on her right cheek.

She might have been wearing a burgundy peacoat, waist level, with a leopard hood and black leather knee-high boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

