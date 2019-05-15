Missing 14-year-old girl didn't return home from school in Ann Arbor area, police say

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in the Ann Arbor area are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who didn't return home from school more than a week ago.

Jordann Mae-Kathleen Popa did not return from Huron High School on May 7, and family members are concerned, Pittsfield Township police said.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and brown or blue hair, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Pittsfield Township police at 734-822-6052 or 734-822-4911.

