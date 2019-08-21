Missing 16-year-old girl possibly being held against her will, Fraser police say

FRASER, Mich. - A 16-year-old girl who has been missing for a week is possibly being held against her will, Fraser police said.

Ashleigh Pietrangelo was last seen at midnight Aug. 14 in the area of 15 Mile and Garfield roads in Clinton Township, officials said.

Pietrangelo fled the home in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

She has been known to frequent Fraser, Roseville and Clinton Township, police said.

Pietrangelo has been spotted with a man named Daniel Curl, who is also missing, authorities said.

Trinity Daniel and Brandon Williams are known associates of Pietrangelo and might be assisting her, according to officials.

Fraser police are working with U.S. marshals to find Pietrangelo.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes, 12 piercings in her right ear, seven piercings in her left ear, a pierced navel, pierced tongue and a black wristband tattooed on her left wrist, according to authorities.

Pietrangelo was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray pajama shorts and flip flops.

Police said possible vehicles involved in the case involve a gray Ford Fusion, a silver Ford Taurus, a white Ford Taurus and a white Pontiac Grand Prix

Anyone with information is asked to call Fraser police at 586-777-6700 or 586-293-2000, extension 222.

