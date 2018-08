CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 6-year-old boy with autism who was missing Thursday has been found dead in a neighbor's pool, Chesterfield Township police said.

The boy, named Ethan, was last seen wearing blue basketball shorts, no shirt and no shoes or socks in the area of 24 Mile and Baker roads.

He was found around 2:00 p.m. Thursday and taken to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

