Missing 68-year-old Livonia woman found safe, police say

LIVONIA, Mich. - Michigan State Police have a 68-year-old Livonia woman who went missing from an assisted living home Wednesday afternoon.

Arlene Adell Taras disappeared around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday near the area of Middlebelt Road between Lyndon and 5 Mile Road in Livonia.

Taras suffers from dementia, Alzheimer's and seizures and needed her medication, police said.

Taras disappeared after walking away from the Oakmont Assisted Living home. She has since been found safe, police said.

