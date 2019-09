DETROIT - Police are reporting a missing 78-year-old woman who was last seen Aug. 12 has been recovered safely.

According to authorities, Elaine Sparks was last seen leaving a residence in the 16000 block of Lauder Street in her white SUV.

Her family said Sparks is in good mental condition but uses a cane and walker.

