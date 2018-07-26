Missing 9-year-old girl found safe in Royal Oak apartment, police say

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Police have canceled an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 9-year-old girl with autism who vanished in Royal Oak.

Monique Patrice Woods was found safe before 10 p.m. Wednesday after disappearing in the 4800 block of Woodland Avenue. Police said she was in a vacant apartment at the same building where she lives.

Monique pushed a window out and someone looked up and spotted her, police said.

She is uninjured and has been returned to her home.

Police from Royal Oak, Berkley, Beverly Hills and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office helped in the search.

Monique Patrice Woods (WDIV)

