Missing Chesterfield Township woman last seen checking into Imlay City motel

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Chesterfield Township woman who has been missing for nearly a month was last seen checking into a motel in Imlay City, police said.

Annette Christine McLaughlin, 53, was reported missing Aug. 15 by her children. She was last heard from Aug. 22, during a phone conversation with an out-of-state family friend, and last seen around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 15 checking into the motel, according to authorities.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She drives a blue Ford SUV with license plate CAL712, officials said.

McLaughlin's cellphone couldn't be pinged because it's turned off, police said.

Authorities are concerned for her safety.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to McLaughlin.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Township police at 586-949-3426 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Annette McLaughlin's SUV/van (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.