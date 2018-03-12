Missing Dearborn woman might have left home to volunteer at Detroit shelter

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn police are searching for a missing 27-year-old woman who might have left home to volunteer at a shelter in Detroit, her family said.

Rebecca Ann Thornhill left her home early Saturday morning without her cellphone or prescribed medications. Family members are concerned for her health without her medicine.

Thornhill is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

She left in her blue 2012 Ford Escape, which has a rainbow-colored moose sticker and a Bernie Sanders sticker in the rear window. The Escape has license plate DDF-3492.

"The safety of Mrs. Thornhill is our greatest concern at this point," Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said. "Please help us find her, so we can see that she gets the medical attention she needs."

Family members said Thornhill might have left to volunteer at an unknown shelter in Detroit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.

