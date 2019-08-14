Missing Detroit man last seen a week ago at home on city's west side

DETROIT - A 51-year-old Detroit man who has been missing for a week was last seen at his home on the city's west side, police said.

Kahlil Allie was last seen Aug. 7 at his home in the 15000 block of Virgil Street in Detroit.

Allie's brother said he hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Allie is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental illness, police said.

Anyone who has information on Allie's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5800 or 313-596-5840.

