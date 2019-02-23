Missing Detroit sisters, 2 and 4, recovered after being taken by father without permission

DETROIT - Police announced Saturday that two girls who were taken Friday by their father without permission have been recovered safely.

ORIGINAL STORY: Detroit police seeking sisters, 2 and 4, taken by father without permission

Police said Kaiyesa Pittman, 2, and Kaiyanna Pittman, 4, are in good health with no injuries.

According to authorities, the girls' father, who is involved in a custody battle with their mother, took the girls and left in a black vehicle.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.