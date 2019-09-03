Missing Eastpointe man might be in danger after leaving home on bicycle, police say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - An Eastpointe man who went missing over the weekend might be in danger due to a medical condition, police said.

Mark Clark, 54, was last seen at 9 p.m. Sunday leaving his home in Eastpointe.

Clark is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing an orange Tennessee shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Clark was riding a red 10-speed bicycle with a black seat, according to authorities.

Officials said Clark has a medical condition that might put him in danger.

He might have been heading to the area of 10 Mile and Hayes roads in Eastpointe, police said.

Anyone who has seen Clark is asked to call authorities at 586-455-5100, extension 1.

