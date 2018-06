CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 15-year-old boy who hasn't been seen for nearly two weeks is considered missing and endangered, officials said.

Nathaniel Bishop was last seen May 25 in Chesterfield Township, according to authorities.

Nathaniel is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 586-949-3813.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.