MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. - A 16-year-old girl is considered missing and endangered after disappearing last month near Jackson, Michigan.

Hannah Kronbach was last seen in Michigan Center on May 30.

Hannah is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blackman-Leoni Township Police Department at 517-788-4223.

