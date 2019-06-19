Missing father of 7 got into SUV in Pontiac before gunshots heard from inside vehicle, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. - A missing Michigan man was last seen getting into an SUV in Pontiac moments before the sound of gunfire erupted from inside the vehicle, according to police.

Eugene Bass Jr., 42, was last seen around 1 p.m. May 23 on North Midland Street near Auburn Avenue in Pontiac, according to authorities.

Bass and a friend went to meet someone on North Midland Street, police said. Bass got out of his vehicle and got into a newer-model silver Chevrolet Equinox with an unknown man, officials said.

Shots were heard coming from the SUV before the unknown man drove away, according to police.

Bass has not been seen since.

Officials said Bass went to Jim Hill High School in Mississippi. He is the father of seven children and lives in Lansing.

Anyone who has seen Bass or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

