Missing Henry Ford High School students believed to be together

DETROIT - Detroit police believe two Henry Ford High School students who didn't return home from school Tuesday are together.

Lakhara Woods and Crystal Cunningham were last seen Tuesday at the high school in the 20000 block of Evergreen Road, police said.

The 15-year-old girls are friends and didn't return home, so officials believe they are probably together.

Woods was last seen wearing a black, fitted cloth jacket, light blue jeans, and gray and white tennis shoes.

Cunningham was last seen wearing a black and gray coat, khaki pants, and black and white gym shoes. She was also carrying a leopard print bag, officials said.

Anyone who has seen Woods is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Anyone who has seen Cunningham is asked to call the Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5800 or Crime Stoppers.

