Missing in Michigan: After 29 years, disappearance of Paige Renkoski remains unsolved

It's been nearly three decades since Paige Renkoski went missing, but investigators and her family have never stopped looking for answers.

Renkoski lived in Okemos and was a substitute schoolteacher who went missing May 24, 1990, mere hours after dropping her mother off at Detroit Metro Airport.

The timeline

Renkoski left her mother at the airport around 11:30 a.m. Then, she went to visit a friend in Canton.

She was seen at a party store west of I-275 in Canton between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m., where she purchased a beer. That beer would later be found in her car.

Witnesses told police they saw Renkoski standing on the shoulder of a road speaking with a man next to a maroon minivan. The 1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass she had been driving was found on the side of I-96 near Fowlerville.

The vehicle was still running. Her shoes and purse were left inside. It appeared as though she had just vanished.

Michelle Hollis is Renkoski's younger sister. She has never given up on her search for answers.

"We haven't had much, any new information, really, in quite some time," Hollis said.

Renkoski's family make themselves available for other families who have loved ones missing and often attend the annual Missing in Michigan event.

"We have a great family here," Hollis said. "Our stories are all completely different, yet they're the same in a lot of different aspects, so we can bounce things off of each other as families."

Nicole Harris, 23, never had a chance to meet her aunt, Renkoski. She grew up surrounded by the mystery of her aunt's disappearance, and it was the driving force for her to pursue a degree in criminal justice.

The family said every time they speak to the media, police get calls. They are hoping for more information. Even if it seems mundane or trivial, it could help break the case.

The family still wants closure in the disappearance of Renkoski.

If you have any information, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

