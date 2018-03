LIVONIA, Mich. - A girl missing from Livonia was found safe Friday evening in Westland.

Police said Brelyn Harris-Treadway was found at a children's learning center, where she spent the day.

In an alert Friday morning, Livonia police said Brelyn, 10, left her home sometime overnight. It was believed she could have been walking to her father's house in Detroit.

