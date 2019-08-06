Missing man last seen at Jackson gas station needs medication, family says

JACKSON, Mich. - A missing man last seen Monday at a Jackson gas station is in need of medication, his family said.

Ron Miller, 66, was seen at a BP gas station at 8 a.m.

He takes diabetes medication and hasn't had it since Sunday evening. Miller also has difficulty walking and remembering things, his family said.

He was driving a 2012 blue Ford Focus with a license plate number CTF290.

Miller is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair that is graying. He wears his hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, khaki shorts and glasses.

Miller uses a walking stick, and his family believes he has it with him.

Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts is asked to contact Jackson police at 517-788-4100.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.