Missing man last seen in Redford Township returns home, police say

Tyler Frick last seen leaving a house

By Amber Ainsworth

Tyler Frick (WDIV)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man who was missing after his vehicle was found heavily damaged in Detroit returned home Thursday, police said.

Police said Tyler Lee Frick, 21, was last seen leaving the area of 19330 Dalby Street in Redford Township in his 2003 Cadillac DeVille. His car was found on I-96.

