Missing man last seen in Redford Township returns home, police say

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man who was missing after his vehicle was found heavily damaged in Detroit returned home Thursday, police said.

Police said Tyler Lee Frick, 21, was last seen leaving the area of 19330 Dalby Street in Redford Township in his 2003 Cadillac DeVille. His car was found on I-96.

The Endangered Missing Advisory for 21-YEAR-TYLER LEE FRICK has been canceled. He has returned home. Thanks for spreading the word. pic.twitter.com/rVFsHjdBwm — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) May 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.