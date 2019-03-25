Missing Michigan woman found dead in Wisconsin

A 39-year-old woman who was last seen alive a week ago in Portage, Mich. has been found dead in Wisconsin, according to a WOOD-TV report.

Amanda Hanover, who had been missing since March 18, was found dead Sunday along the Lake Michigan shoreline, according to reports. The Kenosha News reports Hanover's body was spotted by someone who was flying a kite by the lake. Her vehicle was found about a mile away near the Lake Front Park in Kenosha, Wisc. with her cellphone still inside.

A cause of death has not been determined.

WOOD-TV reports Hanover previously went missing from Arizona last year but was found less than a month later in New York.

This time, however, she was not found alive.

