Missing Oakland County man who left home wearing just shorts, shoes found dead in marshy area

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 52-year-old man was found dead Friday after disappearing from his home wearing just shorts and shoes, according to Oakland County deputies.

The Brandon Township resident was reported missing at 4:06 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Zarieda Street. Police said the man's roommate told police the man had refused to take his prescribed medicine, and left the home in tan shorts and shoes.

Deputies searched the area, but only found one shoe in the road that might have belonged to the man, police said. A K-9 joined the search, as did a helicopter, due to the extremely cold weather conditions.

Several volunteers from the Brandon Township Fire Department also helped with the search, deputies said.

Officials participating in the ground search found the man's body in a marshy area behind a home on Zarieda Street, according to authorities. His body was turned over to the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

