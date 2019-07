PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that Sheldon Michael Arnold has been located safely.

Police said Arnold, 29, went missing around 10:45 p.m. Friday and was last seen driving a white Chrysler Town and Country.

Arnold was scheduled to pick up a family member from work, but never showed up. His family contacted the WCSO after he went missing.

