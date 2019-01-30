Missing Wayne State University student has been located

DETROIT - Wayne State University police were looking for a missing student, but she has since been found.

Jayla Jackson was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday walking northbound through the tunnel between the Towers Residential structures, according to police.

She is described as having dark hair and brown eyes, 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a medium build. She is believed to be in her early 20s.

She was last seen wearing a brown scarf on her head.

