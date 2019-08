YPSILANTI, Mich. - A boy from Ypsilanti is missing and state police believe he could be in danger.

Darious Ross, 11, was last seen on west Michigan Avenue near Huron Street. His father said he was supposed to come home last night, but never showed up. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.