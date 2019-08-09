Mother concerned for missing 26-year-old Detroit woman's safety

DETROIT - A 26-year-old woman has been reported missing and her mother is concerned for her safety, according to police.

Unique Bryant dropped her child off at a friend's house on July 30 at 4 p.m. in the 17000 block of St. Aubin Street, according to her mother. Her mother said she has not seen Bryant since last Saturday and she is worried about her.

Bryant is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 125 to 130 pounds. She has a small build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes and last seen wearing her hair in a long black pony tail, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

