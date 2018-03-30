Missing In Michigan

Mother of missing Livonia girl, 10, pleads for her to come home

Brelyn Harris-Treadway may be walking to Detroit

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Amber Ainsworth

LIVONIA, Mich. - A mother is pleading for her daughter to come home after she left her Livonia home and never returned.

In an alert Friday morning, Livonia police said Brelyn Harris-Treadway, 10, left her home sometime overnight and she may be walking to her father's home in the area of 8 Mile Road and Lahser Road. 

“I just want my daughter to come home and I want her to be OK,” Clarice Treadway said. 

Brelyn is described as black, standing about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. Her hair is braided with the front two braids dyed blue. Her hair length is past her shoulder. She may be wearing a white and brown "bomber style" fur coat. She also wears glasses. 

Michigan State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Alert for Brelyn. State police added she may be in possession of a "Sophia the First"-style small suitcase that's purple and white in color. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department or Michigan State Police. 

