MSP searching for man missing since car crash last month in Detroit

DETROIT - Michigan State Police troopers are searching for a man who went missing last month after a car crash in Detroit.

Terrance Lamont Hayes was last seen Feb. 18 at the scene of a car crash in Detroit. Police said Hayes left the scene of the crash and hasn't been seen by family members since.

Hayes is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has an Old English "D" tattoo on his chest and tribal and Roman numeral tattoos on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-287-5043.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.