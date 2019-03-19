Newborn infant found dead in Lansing, woman still missing

LANSING, Mich. - A newborn infant was found dead in Lansing and the woman with the child is still missing, according to police.

Authorities issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on Monday for a 35-year-old woman and baby, who was six days old when reported missing. Police said Ashley R. Shade was last seen in the area of South Washington Avenue and Holmes Road.

Police found the woman's vehicle in the 100 block of East Kilborn Street in Lansing and the infant was inside. Nobody else was found with the vehicle.

Ashley Shade is still missing.

Shade is described as white with light brown or sandy blonde, curly hair that is just below her ears. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 142 pounds and has blue eyes. Shade has a tattoo on the back of her neck.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Police said she was driving a 2002 silver Toyota Camry with a temporary license plate.

Anyone with information about Shade's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lansing Police Department at 517 483-4600.

