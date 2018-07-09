Oak Park police seek missing woman who needs medication

OAK PARK, Mich. - Police in Oak Park are searching for a 47-year-old woman who walked away from her group home on July 1.

Wendy Keno has health issues and requires medication that she does not have with her, police said. She was last seen walking away from the group home near 9 Mile and Garfield roads.

Keno is described as an Asian woman standing about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 177 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and white top, a pink robe, and black and orange shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts needs to contact the Oak Park Department of Public Safety at 248-691-7511.

