Oakland County authorities seek missing engineer from Mexico

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing engineer.

Wilberth Ricardo de León Anaya, 37, was last seen Thursday in Rochester Hills. Police said he is in Michigan on a work visa from Mexico and he works at Continental Automotive Group in Auburn Hills.

Authorities have been canvassing the area and have attempted to ping de León Anaya's cellphone but have not located him.

Anyone with information on de León Anaya's whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4911.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.