Oakland County Sheriff: Missing 79-year-old woman found in Warren

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police have found a woman with dementia who was missing Wednesday night.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were sent to the 60 block of Chippewa Road in Pontiac on Wednesday afternoon. The missing woman's son reported her missing and said that she lives with him and he last saw her Tuesday night in her bedroom.

When he went to check on her at noon Wednesday, he discovered she was missing. He said he first believed she would make it back on her own, but after several hours passed, he contacted police.

Police said Thursday she has been found in Warren. Her son said she has tried to walk to Warren in the past.

