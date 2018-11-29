Oakland County Sheriff's Office offers reward for help finding missing man

PONTIAC, Mich. - A $2,500 reward has been offered for information that can lead authorities to 41-year-old Lanard Jerome Curtaindoll, who has been missing since Friday.

According to authorities, Curtaindoll was last seen in the 100 block of Edison Street in Pontaic and was driving a blue 2015 Hyundai Accent.

This cas has since been found but showed no signs of Curtaindoll.

Curtaindoll is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and white sweater, jeans, blue and white shoes, and a dark-colored coat with fur lining in the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.

