Oakland County Sheriff's Office seeks missing woman, believed to be suicidal

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities are looking for a missing 41-year-old woman who they believe could be suicidal.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Alice Phillips was last seen Friday night. Police said her husband told them he found her Friday evening with a handgun with a single bullet. He managed to retrieve the weapon, and Phillps left to go on a walk, leaving her keys, phone and wallet at home.

Police said the husband wasn't alarmed about the walk because he said she frequently takes walks at night. Police said he told them she has been diagnosed with depression but refuses to take medication

Phillips is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4911.

