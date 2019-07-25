Oakland County sheriff's deputies searching for 79-year-old woman with dementia

Police are looking for a woman with dementia who has been reported missing.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies were sent to the 60 block of Chippewa Road on Wednesday afternoon. The missing woman's son reported her missing and said that she lives with him and he last saw her Tuesday night in her bedroom.

When he went to check on her at noon Wednesday, he discovered she was missing. He said he first believed she would make it back on her own, but after several hours passed, he contacted police.

The missing woman speaks limited English, and her native language is Hmong. She does not have a cellphone or a vehicle. Her son said she has tried to walk to Warren in the past.

Deputies and detectives are searching the area for signs of the missing woman. Police did not give the woman's name. She is a 79-year-old woman and described as being 4 feet, 10 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black dress.

