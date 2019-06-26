Oakland County woman missing after leaving home to take walk, police say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Oakland County woman is missing after leaving her home to go for a walk, according to authorities.

Alice Elizabet Phillips, 41, of Commerce Township, was last seen Friday evening at her home in the 2800 block of Pinto Drive.

Phillips' husband told police he fears his wife might be suicidal.

Her husband said she went for a walk, which was common in the evenings, so he was not alarmed.

When Phillips didn't return home, her husband got worried and called 911, according to authorities.

He said Phillips has been diagnosed with depression but refuses to take medication.

Deputies learned Phillips left the home without her cellphone, house keys, identification or credit and debit cards.

Officers searched the house, several foot trails and nearby stores and restaurants, but Phillips was not found.

Phillips is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has shoulder-length auburn hair, police said. She has a large tattoo of a rose with a top hat on her upper arm, officials said.

Phillips was last seen wearing a blue and gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Phillips' whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4911.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.