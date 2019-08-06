Oakland University police seek missing man who may have access to weapons

Alexander Walker, a former OU student, was last seen on Oakland University’s East Campus on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

ROCHESTER, Mich. - Oakland University police are searching for a missing 25-year-old man with possible mental health issues who is currently homeless, was last seen on campus despite being banned and may have access to weapons, according to authorities.

Alexander Walker, a former Oakland University student, was last seen Saturday on the university's East Campus.

Walker's family told police he might be suffering from mental health issues. They said he might have access to weapons and could be a threat to himself or others, police said.

Walker is currently homeless and doesn't have access to any vehicles, according to authorities.

Police said he is persona non grata, which means he has been banned from campus and could be arrested for trespassing if found on campus.

Walker is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.

He is known to wear a gray suit with a tie with sunglasses at all hours of the day and night, according to officials. Walker often carries a backpack, police said.

Anyone who sees Walker on campus should not approach him but should call Oakland University police at 248-370-3331, police said.

