Officials looking for missing 15-year-old listed as runaway in Berkley

BERKLEY, Mich. - Officials in Berkley are looking for a 15-year-old boy who is listed as missing/runaway.

Matthew Walker was last seen in the area of Coolidge and Wiltshire roads in the city of Berkley. Officials did not say what date or time he was last seen.

He was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas-brand pants and beige and maroon shoes, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Berkley Public Safety at 248-658-3390.

