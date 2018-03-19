Missing Michigan teen found after reward offered

UPDATE: She has been found safe.

The parents of a missing Michigan teen are offering a reward for information leading to her recovery.

Leah Scanlon, 15, was last seen around 10 p.m. last Thursday in the Haring Township, Cadillac area.

Leah's parents said she may have been wearing a gray North Face jacket and black Nike high top shoes.

She's described as 5-foot 8-inches tall, about 150 pounds, with long blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said she may be wearing glasses.

According to Leah's father, Luke Scanlon, Leah is believed to be in some sort of danger.

Leah's parents are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to Leah's whereabouts, according to WPBN.

Anyone with information should call the Wexford County Sheriff's Office at (231) 779-9216.

More info here from WPBN/UpNorthLive.

