Police: 14-year-old St. Clair County girl missing, believed to be with man from Dearborn area

Last seen in Kimball Township

By Kayla Clarke

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is asking for information that could lead to the location of a missing 14-year-old girl.

Laura Oliver was last seen at 1:30 a.m. in Kimball Townshi. Police did not say which day she went missing, but the Facebook post was made Saturday. Oliver is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Officials said Oliver is believed to be with a 21-year-old man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is from the Dearborn area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact dispatch at 810-985-8115.

