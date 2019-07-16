Police: 15-year-old Detroit girl missing after dispute with family members

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing after a dispute with family members.

Brianna Wiley was last seen by her father around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 19000 block of Eureka Street.

Police said Wiley left the home after a dispute with family members earlier in the day and has not returned.

Her father is concerned for her safety, police said. This is the second time she has run away, according to authorities.

Wiley is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has a medium brown complexion, police said. She has brown eyes and a long, black, curly weave hairstyle.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, purple shorts and black Nike flip flops, according to officials.

Wiley is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Wiley or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140.

