Police believe missing 50-year-old man may have been heading to Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Police from Clare County said a missing 50-year-old man from Harrison is believed to have been heading to Metro Detroit.

Here is the information from the Clare County Sheriff's Office:

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 50-year-old Harrison man that has not been heard from since around March 26 2018.

William “Bill” Irwin Rouech Jr. was last known to be at his business north of Harrison and family and friends have not heard from him since. Authorities have learned he periodically would leave the area to travel and may have been headed to the Grayling area, but this is not a normal period of time for family and friends to not hear from him.

Detectives have notified other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for him and his vehicle to check his welfare. Detectives continue to follow up on any information obtained.

Rouech is described as 5’10” tall 170 pounds with short gray / black hair and brown eyes. He walks with a slight limp. His clothing description is unknown.

He is believed to possibly be driving a 2004 bronze / pewter colored ½ ton Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck (with no topper) with a Michigan license plate of DTY 8196.

Anyone with any information pertaining to Rouech and his whereabouts is asked to contact Sheriff Detectives at 989-539-7166.

