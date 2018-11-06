Police believe two Detroit girls who went missing Monday are with grandmother

According to police, Wendy Harris went missing the same time as her grandchildren.

DETROIT - Police believe the two girls who went missing on Monday may be in the Flint or Detroit area with their grandmother, 53-year-old Wendy Harris.

According to police, Harris went missing at the same time as Envi McClin and Montashia Brown.

The two girls were last seen in the 4300 block of Chrysler at 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Montashia Brown, 9, (Left), Envi McClin, 12, (Right). (WDIV)

McClin and Brown reportedly went to take out the trash and never returned. They have not gone missing in the past, according to Detroit police.

McClin is described as a 12-year old girl, 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 93 pounds, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair in a single ponytail with a white headband. She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, a pink jacket, blue jeans and pink gym shoes.

Brown is described as a 9-year old girl, 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 95 pounds, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair in a bun with a red headband. She was last seen wearing a black and white Mickey Mouse shirt, black stretch pants and black and white Jordan gym shoes.

If you see Harris contact police at 313-596-1340.

