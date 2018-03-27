Police: Bodies of missing Michigan couple possibly found

Michigan State Police believe they've found the bodies of Alexandria Foust, 19, and Jeff Hurley, 34.

MISSAUKEE COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police believe they may have found the bodies of a missing couple.

Jeff Hurley, 34, and Alexandria Foust, 19, were last seen November 7 in Prudenville. The search for the couple, who are from Missaukee County, was put on hold due to hunting season and freezing weather.

Police said they found two bodies in the swampy area, known as "Dead Stream Swamp," on Monday that appear to match their description. Police are still working to confirm their identities.

The possible cause of death has not been released.

A former roommate of Foust said Hurley was a positive person.

"One thing that Jeff taught me was not to worry about what other people think and be yourself, be confident, go out there, have fun, enjoy every day, live it to the fullest,” David Mousseau said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.