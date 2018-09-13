Police find missing 12 year-old boy from St. Clair County

FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office were searching for 12 year-old Timothy Brent-Paul Armstead.

According to investigators, Armstead left his home Wednesday afternoon in Fort Gratiot Township following an argument with his mother and did not returned to his home in the Brandymore Pines Mobile Home Park.

UPDATE: He has been found safe.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Armstead.

