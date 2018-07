Savannah Spoutz, 15, has been missing since June 30. She was last seen in the area of the Speedway gas station near Hayes and 10 Mile.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - The Roseville Police Department announced a missing 15-year-old girl has been found safe.

Savannah Spoutz got into an argument with her mother and left her home during the afternoon of June 30. She was reported missing. An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for her on Monday.

The advisory has been canceled after she was found safe and secure.

