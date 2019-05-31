Police find missing 5-year-old boy on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police have located a missing 5-year-old boy on Detroit's west side.

Marcus Pruitt was found in the area of Stahelin Avenue and Seven Mile Road, police said.

The 5-year-old went missing in the 19400 block of St. Marys. Police said his mother noticed he was missing around 10:30 p.m. when she went to check on him.

Police released information about a person of interest in connection with the boy's disappearance. The person of interest is described as a black man in his 30s with a medium complexion and a goatee. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a dingy black jacket, dark jeans, Timberland boots and safety glasses. He was riding a red moped, police said.

It's unclear if the person of interest has been located.

Police Capt. Darrell Patterson said police searched the home, the area and a neary vacant home before finding Marcus. Officers were assisted by a K-9 unit.

