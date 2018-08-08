Police find missing 7-year-old girl in Highland Park

Police were searching for a 7-year-old girl who was reported missing from her Highland Park home Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: She has been found safe. She was with her father.

Police said she was last seen last night around midnight, when her 14-year-old brother put her to bed and left. She was home alone all night. Her mother came home and noticed Simone was gone. She hasn't been seen since midnight.

Simone Hunter has been found. She was with dad. #Local4 pic.twitter.com/1oFjiectFU — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) August 8, 2018

